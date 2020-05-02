Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,213. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.