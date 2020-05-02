Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at MKM Partners

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

