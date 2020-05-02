Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 806,467 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the period.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

