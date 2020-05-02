Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,601. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

CTXS traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.