CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 255,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

