CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

CNXM opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,197 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

