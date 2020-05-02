CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Price Target Cut to $9.00

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE CNXM opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 58.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.