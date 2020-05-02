ColossusXT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,103.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,022,059,418 coins and its circulating supply is 11,981,017,591 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

