Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,928,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,580. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

