Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Commscope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $24.26.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Commscope by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $29,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commscope by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,532 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Commscope by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

