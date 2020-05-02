Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNAT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 237,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

