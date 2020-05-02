Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Down 19.3%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s share price traded down 19.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.84, 627,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average session volume of 141,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

