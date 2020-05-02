Consensus Market Capitalization Achieves $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

