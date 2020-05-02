Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €76.00 by Independent Research

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.50 ($118.02).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental stock opened at €77.20 ($89.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 12-month high of €157.26 ($182.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.42.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.