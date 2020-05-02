Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CORT. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 805,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,709. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 181,786 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 62,793 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

