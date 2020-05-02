Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.09 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.

NYSE OFC traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

