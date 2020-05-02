Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 158,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

