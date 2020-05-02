Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00031913 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $543.60 million and $166.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network.

The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

