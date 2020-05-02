Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.