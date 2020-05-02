Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 601.67 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.89), approximately 292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cpl Resources in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 587.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 625.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

