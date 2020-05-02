Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $118.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.78.

Nasdaq stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

