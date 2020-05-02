Credit Suisse Group Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $57.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.