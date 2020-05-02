Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.84.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $1,449,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $144,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,653,986 shares of company stock worth $614,111,834.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

