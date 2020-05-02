Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.84.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a PE ratio of -54.93. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $557,271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,653,986 shares of company stock worth $614,111,834 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.