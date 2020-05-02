CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 276,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,856. The company has a market cap of $709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.76. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

