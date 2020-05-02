Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.0589 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, GOPAX, DDEX and Bittrex. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $975.99 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.03958040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00061606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011197 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,559,360,731 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OceanEx, Bibox, HitBTC, DigiFinex, OKEx, KuCoin, Dcoin, IDEX, Huobi Global, DDEX, GOPAX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Upbit, Indodax, BigONE, ABCC, Fatbtc, Huobi Korea, CPDAX, Bithumb Global and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.