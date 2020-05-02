CUTcoin (CUT) Hits One Day Volume of $28,011.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $28,011.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.02373100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00195495 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 100,536,910 coins and its circulating supply is 96,536,910 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.