CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Citigroup dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 746,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,369. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

