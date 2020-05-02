DA Davidson Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $215.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.90.

BURL opened at $179.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,167,000 after buying an additional 146,258 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 667.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

