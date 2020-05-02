Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and Gatecoin. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.02368169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196018 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00063694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Radar Relay, Gate.io, YoBit, Bibox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, OasisDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.