Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.88 ($45.21).

ETR DAI opened at €31.54 ($36.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a fifty-two week high of €59.26 ($68.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

