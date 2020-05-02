Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.88 ($45.21).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €31.54 ($36.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a fifty-two week high of €59.26 ($68.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.