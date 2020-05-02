Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

DAL traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,002,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,814,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

