Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,002,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,814,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

