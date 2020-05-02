Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBK. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €5.68 ($6.60).

FRA:DBK traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €6.78 ($7.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,659,092 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

