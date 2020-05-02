Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €5.68 ($6.60).

FRA DBK traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €6.78 ($7.88). The stock had a trading volume of 31,659,092 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.79 and a 200 day moving average of €7.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

