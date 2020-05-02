Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.60 by Independent Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €5.60 ($6.51) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €5.68 ($6.60).

Shares of FRA DBK traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, reaching €6.78 ($7.88). The stock had a trading volume of 31,659,092 shares. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

