Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €248.95 ($289.47).

FRA ADS traded down €3.30 ($3.84) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €209.20 ($243.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,587 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €202.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €262.40. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

