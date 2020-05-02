DEX Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. DEX has a market cap of $1.61 million and $247,338.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.02368169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196018 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00063694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.