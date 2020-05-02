Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Lowered by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,387 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.13. 564,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,917. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.