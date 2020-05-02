Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Down 14.7%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.93, 2,294,846 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,786,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

DBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,507,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 412,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

