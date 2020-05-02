DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $5,150.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00722788 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

