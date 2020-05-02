DIMCOIN (DIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,499.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $227,319.66 and $1,499.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.02372786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00195828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063543 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinbe and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

