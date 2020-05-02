Dimension Chain (EON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $575,988.00

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $575,988.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031687 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009849 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

