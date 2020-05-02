DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial raised DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

In other DIRTT Environmental news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge acquired 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $144,570.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRTT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 184,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,530. DIRTT Environmental has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.