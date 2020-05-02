Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 38,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

