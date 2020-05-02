Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Down 0.1%

Dixons Carphone PLC (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dixons Carphone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

