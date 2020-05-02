Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.00. 1,570,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,732. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

