Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc (OTCMKTS:MYDP) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 36,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 51,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $196,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.51.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYDP)

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc, an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dougherty's Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dougherty's Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.