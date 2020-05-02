Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.25 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,691 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 10,131,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,623,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

